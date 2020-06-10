Margaret Baughman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Baughman, 98, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Durham. She was born in Christian County, Illinois to the late William and Tillie Blair Patton. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Baughman was also predeceased by her husband, Ronald Baughman; daughter, Maronica Harrison; brothers, Virgil Patton, William Dwight Patton; and sister, Pauline Niemeyer.
Mrs. Baughman is survived by her daughter, Jan Jackson; sister, Martha Jane Beatty; grandchildren, Michelle Estrada, Courtney Harrison, Morgen Jackson, Walter Jackson, Margret Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Joseph Paul, Thomas, Tyler, Jordan and Presley.
Mrs. Baughman will be buried at Edinburg Cemetery in Edinburg, Illinois.
Clements Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
June 10, 2020


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved