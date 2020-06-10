Margaret Baughman, 98, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Durham. She was born in Christian County, Illinois to the late William and Tillie Blair Patton. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Baughman was also predeceased by her husband, Ronald Baughman; daughter, Maronica Harrison; brothers, Virgil Patton, William Dwight Patton; and sister, Pauline Niemeyer.
Mrs. Baughman is survived by her daughter, Jan Jackson; sister, Martha Jane Beatty; grandchildren, Michelle Estrada, Courtney Harrison, Morgen Jackson, Walter Jackson, Margret Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Joseph Paul, Thomas, Tyler, Jordan and Presley.
Mrs. Baughman will be buried at Edinburg Cemetery in Edinburg, Illinois.
Clements Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
June 10, 2020
Mrs. Baughman is survived by her daughter, Jan Jackson; sister, Martha Jane Beatty; grandchildren, Michelle Estrada, Courtney Harrison, Morgen Jackson, Walter Jackson, Margret Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Joseph Paul, Thomas, Tyler, Jordan and Presley.
Mrs. Baughman will be buried at Edinburg Cemetery in Edinburg, Illinois.
Clements Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
June 10, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.