Margaret Elsie Tallant

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Elsie Tallant.
Service Information
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA
30040
(770)-887-2388
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Margaret Elsie Tallant, age 69, of Cumming, GA died after a long battle with cancer. She was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church and an avid Georgia Bulldog Fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Bernice Tallant; brother, David Tallant; and nephew, Dennis Tallant.
She is survived by her brother, Benny Tallant (Carol), of Cumming; sister-in-law, Martha Tallant, of Cumming; nieces, Cristie Edmondson (Lee), of Cumming, Penny Brito (Javier), of Sarasota, FL, Pam Dooley, of Cumming; nephews, David Tallant, Jr., of Cumming, Dale Tallant (Libby), of Cumming, Ralph Tallant, of Cumming, and numerous great nieces & nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Atlanta Cancer Care, and specifically Dr. Sreekanth Reddy, MD.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the @ https://donate3.cancer.org, or the Forsyth County Humane Society @ www.forsythpets.org/donate/.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on July 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.