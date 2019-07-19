Margaret Elsie Tallant, age 69, of Cumming, GA died after a long battle with cancer. She was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church and an avid Georgia Bulldog Fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Bernice Tallant; brother, David Tallant; and nephew, Dennis Tallant.
She is survived by her brother, Benny Tallant (Carol), of Cumming; sister-in-law, Martha Tallant, of Cumming; nieces, Cristie Edmondson (Lee), of Cumming, Penny Brito (Javier), of Sarasota, FL, Pam Dooley, of Cumming; nephews, David Tallant, Jr., of Cumming, Dale Tallant (Libby), of Cumming, Ralph Tallant, of Cumming, and numerous great nieces & nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Atlanta Cancer Care, and specifically Dr. Sreekanth Reddy, MD.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the @ https://donate3.cancer.org, or the Forsyth County Humane Society @ www.forsythpets.org/donate/.
