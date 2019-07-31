Margaret Ogle Petree (1921 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Cemetery
Obituary
Margaret Ogle Petree, age 97, of Cumming, died peacefully July 27, 2019.
Celebration of Life - 1:30-2:45 pm visitation, Wednesday, July 31,2019, at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Sandy Springs, (404) 255-8511 and graveside services 3 PM, Arlington Memorial Cemetery adjacent to the chapel. For full Obituary and details visit www.sandyspringschapel.com.
Sandy Springs Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
July 31, 2019
Published in Forsyth County News on July 31, 2019
