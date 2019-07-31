Margaret Ogle Petree, age 97, of Cumming, died peacefully July 27, 2019.
Celebration of Life - 1:30-2:45 pm visitation, Wednesday, July 31,2019, at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Sandy Springs, (404) 255-8511 and graveside services 3 PM, Arlington Memorial Cemetery adjacent to the chapel. For full Obituary and details visit www.sandyspringschapel.com.
Sandy Springs Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
