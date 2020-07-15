Marianna Mitchell Cooke, the original "Steel Magnolia," passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Marianna Augusta Mitchell was born on July 3, 1931, in Macon, the only child of Donald Grant Mitchell and Mildred McCrory Mitchell. As a child, she spent many happy summers between the family farm, Four Winds in Macon, where she developed her lifelong passion for peaches and ice cream, and the Mitchell family home, Edgewood Park, in New Haven, Conn.
While studying at Auburn University and on detention for leaving a Coke bottle in the hallway, Marianna was begged by her roommate to attend an on-campus dance. It was there she met her future husband, West Point Cadet John Cooke. Marianna quickly fled Auburn and enrolled in Briarcliff Manor, which was close to West Point. The two were married in June 1952.
During Marianna's life, she travelled the globe with John and supported his career - moving 26 times and hosting hundreds of events for dignitaries and military families. Her involvement in John's career and determination won her the Outstanding Work of the Army Community Center award. John and Marianna eventually settled in the Atlanta area with their four children; John William (Bill), deceased, Thomas, Catherine and Kathleen.
Marianna was happiest spending time with her children and grandchildren, reading, playing bridge, and taking care of her beloved, spoiled cat. She lived a life full of joy, laughter, tears and compromises, but most importantly, love. She will be cherished and missed by all who knew her.
Marianna is preceded in death by her beloved husband, John William Cooke Jr., and son, John William Cooke IV. She is survived by her three children, Thomas Cooke, Catherine Polkinghorne and Kathleen Olexa; five grandchildren, Patrick Cooke, Alexis Cooke, Erica Cooke, Trent Polkinghorne and Reese Polkinghorne, along with dozens of loved ones.
A private graveside service was held with immediate family at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at Green Lawn Cemetery, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076.
Roswell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
