Marie Holbrook Groover, age 95, a native of Forsyth County, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was married to Edward Groover for 61 years and was an Educator in Forsyth County for 33 years. She was an Emeritis member of Forsyth County Educators. Marie was the oldest member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Groover; parents, Jay and Ruby Holbrook; and son-in-law, Lanier Gilbert.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane Gilbert; son, Herbert (Linda) Groover; grandchildren, Jennifer (Sean) Martin, Chad (Susan) Groover; great grandchildren, Zach, Payton and Parker; and numerous extended family members.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 7 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Dana Overton-Garrett and Rev. Paul Carder officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 – 9 p.m. on Friday, from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Saturday, and will receive friends from 11 a.m. until hour of the service on Sunday at Ingram Funeral Home.
A special thanks to the Angels who took care of Marie: Sheila, Barbara, Kim, Sheryl, Donna, Lisa, Bibi, Jessica, Heather and Amanda.
