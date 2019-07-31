Guest Book View Sign Service Information McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming 150 Sawnee Drive Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-886-9899 Send Flowers Obituary



Deb Kamienski (husband Dave); nieces and nephews Cameron and Riley Prins, Jarett and Ethan Prins, Nick and Jess Kamienski, Andrew, Quinn, and Brian Schaeffer; as well as cousins that he loved on all sides of his and Alison's family. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Tracy Prins. Mark was a 1984 graduate of Reeths-Puffer High, and Grand Valley State University. Mark was an exceptional athlete and earned 2-time All-American player as an Offensive Tackle in '87 and '88 while playing football for GVSU. He was recruited by the NFL in 1989 and had a brief career with the Arizona Cardinals. Mark was loved and respected by teammates and coaches and he and his brothers in football shared a bond that will remain unbroken. Mark worked as a VP in Military Programs for TMP Worldwide and had just celebrated 20 years with the company. Mark had a razor-sharp wit; he would always tell a joke or had a story to entertain us.

He fiercely loved his family; whom he would do anything to help and support. He never lost his love of college football even when Alison tried to get him to love the Yellow Jackets. He enjoyed traveling to many places, especially the cruises to Alaska, his rescue animals, and shared his love of music with his wife. He was a great father, son, husband, brother and friend. His early passing will leave an ache in our hearts and a

space that will never be filled.

To share in honoring his life a visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm Monday, July 29th, at McDonald and Son Funeral Home in Cumming. The funeral service will be held at 11 am with lunch to follow in the chapel of McDonald and Son on Tuesday, July 30th. Please bring your stories and memories to share with those that will greatly miss this man that meant so much to us all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame attributing his Coach Tom Beck.

McDonald and Son Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

Forsyth County News

July 31, 2019

