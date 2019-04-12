Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA. 770-886-9899,

Marsha Ann Hammond-White, age 76, of Cumming, GA died on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born on March 10, 1943 to Paul W. & Floy (White) Hammond of Cumming, GA. She is survived by her loving children, Kristy (Mike) and Kevin both originally from Cumming, GA. Marsha was a retired educator and spent her career in the Forsyth County School System. She taught social studies and art, she was the yearbook advisor and painted the bulldog on the old gymnasium floor (a.k.a. The Dome) at Forsyth County High School. She completed her career in the media center. She was the first art teacher in Forsyth County. Marsha graduated from Brenau Women's College with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1965. She graduated from North Georgia College with a Master's of Education and the University of Georgia with a Specialist in Education. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi, an international education honor society. Marsha was a member of The Order of the Shield for 50 years of membership in Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity. She was initiated into the 24-Karat Club as a 50 year member of Brenau's Alumni Association. In 1996, Marsha volunteered with her children at the Rowing Venue in Accommodations at Brenau for the 1996 Olympics. She was a two time cancer survivor. She was one of the first women in the Georgia Cattlemen's Association with 85 head of cattle. She was a Weight Watchers advisor, Avon & Tupperware representative and owned/managed rental properties. Marsha was the driving force behind her son Kevin attaining his Eagle Scout by building a handicapped playground at Cumming Elementary. She was assisted by Former Congressman & Governor Nathan Deal and Former Georgia Representative Mike Evans at his pinning ceremony. She was featured in the 1998 "Women of Forsyth" edition of the Forsyth County News. She was a member of Harmony Grove Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution in honor/memory of Marsha to Circle of Hope, a shelter, support & advocate services for victims of domestic violence in Habersham, Stephens and White Counties. Marsha was a strong woman and this organization is about strong women helping strong women. Circle of Hope, P.O. Box 833, Cornelia, GA 30531, www.gacircleofhope.org. Visitation will be from 4 – 8 p.m. on Friday, April 12, and from 12:30 – time of service at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Chapel of McDonald & Son Funeral Home, with interment following at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens.Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA. 770-886-9899, www.mcdonaldandson.com. Funeral Home McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

