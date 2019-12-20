Marsha Dimple Wood Tavenier, age 67, a lifelong resident of Cumming, died on Dec. 16, 2019. Marsha was a loving mother and grandmother who inspired a lot of love in everyone. She retired after 32 years with Bell South and was a Baptist by faith. Marsha is preceded in death by her husband, Marinus Tavenier. Survivors include her daughters, Deanna Lefler and Belinda Sanders, both of Cumming; grandchildren, Evan James Sanders, Whitney Nikole Lefler, Taylor Paige Willis and Chase Owen Sanders; a great grandson, Andrew Bowen Crawford; brothers, Tony (Juanita) Wood and David Wood, both of Cumming; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-9 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Dec. 20, 2019