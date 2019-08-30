Martha Ann Caras, age 76, of Cumming, formally of Brookhaven, died on Aug. 27, at Cumming Nursing Center due to an eleven year battle with dementia and several strokes. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Don Wallace, her second husband George Caras, parents, Lawrence & Annie Hulme Harris. She is survived by her sister & brother-in-law, Becky & Gary Holbrook, of Alpharetta; son, Jerry Don Wallace, Jr (Jady); grandson, Elijah; nephew, Jason Holcomb & family, Hannah, & Nathan, of Alpharetta; niece, Hope (Shane) Dinsmore & Conner, of South Carolina; step children, grandchildren and several other loving relatives & friends also survive.
Funeral services are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Aug. 29, in the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Aug. 29.
The family wants to give out a special thanks & appreciation to all of the employees at Cumming Nursing Center who took care of Ann for over 11 years. A special thanks also to Agape Hospice Care.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Aug. 30, 2019