Martha Ann Rickles, age 72, of Cumming, died on Aug. 28, 2019. She was born in 1947, to the late Andrew and Era Buice Rickles. Martha was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Johns Creek. She is survived by her children, Dana (Janet) Allen, and Angela Collins; siblings, Myra Moore and Jack Rickles; grandchildren, Keelan, Deana, and Heather Kraus; along with many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services for Ms. Rickles will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming with Dr. Randy Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Johns Creek. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service on Tuesday.
The family is accepting flowers, but if you would like to make a donation to the in Martha's name, that is appreciated as well.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
