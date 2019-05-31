Martha Ann Stancil Wallis, age 81, of Cumming, died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born April 10, 1938 in Forsyth County, Martha had a big heart and was loved by everyone. She was a devoted caregiver to several family members and to her husband. She brought joy to all those around her. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 63 years, Reuben Franklin Wallis; her parents, Herbie Stancil and Willie Bell Smith Stancil; brothers, Dorsey Stancil and Randall Stancel; sister-in-law, Lucille Stancil.
Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Margie Stancel; sister-in-law, Catherine Wallis Swofford; brother-in-law, Robert Swofford; several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; special friends, Howard, Laverne Archer, Janet Fields and the staff and residents of The Phoenix at James Creek, The Phoenix at Milton and the Villas at Canterfield. She is also survived by her beagles, Romeo and Juliet.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Nathan Martin, Rev. Jerry Orr and Rev. Allen Swofford officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Roswell.
The family received friends from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. on Monday, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Forsyth County News on May 31, 2019