Martha Duncan Dupree
Martha Duncan Dupree, age 93, of Cumming, died Friday, June 21, 2019. She was a member of Bethelview United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Eason; brother, Henry Duncan; sister Eunice Hogan.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Eason Guy and Tammy Lawanda Dupree of Alpharetta; Jerry Dupree of Dahlonega, Randy and Donna Dupree of Cumming; Steve and Jerrie Dupree of Euharlee; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Robert Mitchell of Cumming; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Lee Knight of Calhoun; and a number of other relatives also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 4 pm on Sunday, June 23rd at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Bob Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive at Ingram Funeral Home from 5 pm until 8 pm on Saturday and from 2 pm until hour of service Sunday.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethelview United Methodist, 4525 Bethelview Road, Cumming, Georgia 30040.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Forsyth County News
June 26, 2019
