Martha Ellen Rowe Lobach died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, two days before her 93rd birthday. At the time of her death, she resided at Windsor Lodge in Jasper, GA. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Frank, in 2003. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Ellen Shape, and her son-in-law, William J Shape; her grandchildren, Traci S Enright and her husband Richard P Enright, and William M Shape and his wife Angela N Shape. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Madison C Shape, Richard (Parker) Enright, William T Shape, Mary Ellen Enright and Peyton R Shape. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019. The service will be at Birmingham United Methodist Church located at: 15770 Birmingham Highway, Milton, GA 30004. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Martha E Lobach Memorial Fund at St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Forsyth County News on May 19, 2019