Martin "Marty" Francis White was born with a friendly nature on January 2, 1960 in Selma, Alabama. He was the only son of Martin White, Sr. and Violet Coppola. Marty never met a stranger, always found a way to strike up a conversation. He genuinely cared about what the other person had to say. Marty had a truly sweet heart and soul, was always willing to listen and help. His friends described him as a funny, charming, adorable, inspirational, insightful, loving, kind, and caring person. Marty attended Pearl High School, St. Andrews Episcopal School and Hinds Community College. His career varied from making eye glasses to graphic art, back in the day when everything wasn't done for you by computer. He excelled at both, and one time complained that management always wanted him to be a supervisor, but he just wanted to do the job. Even though Marty had serious health problems, he never wasted time bemoaning his fate. He was a fighter and just kept going with a positive attitude and his great sense of humor. A music lover, he was especially fond of blues and rock. He was an encyclopedia on the musicians and bands he liked over the years. In the past few years, as Marty had to spend more time in bed, he became Perry Mason's No. 1 fan. Marty died on March 11 at his home in Cumming, Georgia, and was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his two sons, Thomas Grant White of Austin, Texas and Marshall Henry White of Appleton, Wisconsin, two sisters, Sharon White Barnett (Jim) of Natchez, Mississippi, and Jeanie White Ray (Richard) Cumming, Georgia, a niece, Lara Brown (George) of Natchez, a nephew, Will Richardson of San Francisco, California, two great nephews, and special friends Gordon, Roger, and Amanda. A celebration of Marty's life will be held at a later date at the Natchez City Cemetery. Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. To honor Marty's generous spirit, his family asks that memorials be made to a in lieu of flowers.

