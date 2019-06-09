Martin Hughbert Mullaney, age 78, of Cumming, GA, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Marty worked for the United States Postal Service for 35 years as a letter carrier in Ridgefield Park, NJ. He was involved with the Elks BPOE 1506 as the former Past Exalted Ruler. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. A loyal NY Yankees baseball fan, as well as Notre Dame Football, "GO IRISH!" Marty served as an umpire for ASA Baseball and a referee for high school Football games. After moving to Cumming, Marty enjoyed his Saturday get-togethers at Norman's Landing with "The Crew".
He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Catherine Mullaney.
Marty is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn; daughter and son in law, Jennifer and Donavon Hyder; grandchildren, Justin, Shane and Aidan; sisters and brother in law, Eileen Kuciej, Catherine and Stephen Aldrich, and many other loving relatives and friends.
A Funeral Mass for Marty will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Brendan's Catholic Church. A reception will follow at 4 p.m. in the clubhouse of Concord Village Farms, 4580 Concord Village Lane, Cumming, GA 30040
