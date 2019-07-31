Marvin Lord, age 90, of Cumming, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 PM Sunday, July 28, and from 11AM until the service at 2PM, Monday, July 29 in the Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell. Mr. Lord was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Alpharetta, a Master Mason of Roswell Lodge # 165 F&AM in Roswell and retired from Norfolk Southern after 43 years of service. Marvin was preceded in death by his brother Junior Lord; and son Mike Lord. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Grace Lord; grandson, Jason Lord and his wife Sarah Lord of Cumming; great granddaughter Addison Lord; also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Forsyth County News
July 31, 2019
Published in Forsyth County News on July 31, 2019