Mary Young Banister
Mary Young Banister, 81, of Cumming passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Cumming.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Adah Young; her husband,d Charles Banister; and her son, Steve Banister.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Aaron) Phillips; granddaughters, Tianna (Dave) Mashburn, Meredith Phillips (Jeff Norris) and Andrea (Lee) Bridgeman all of Cumming; sister, Shirley (Charles) Burruss; sister-in-law, Joyce Darnell of Cumming and Ruth Murdock of Duluth. As well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Due to the rise of Covid cases, a private family graveside service will be held. Officiating her service will be the Revs. Travis Bridgeman, Danny Bennett and Tommy Weldy.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 21, 2020