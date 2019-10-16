Mary Bowman Ledbetter, 87, of Winder died Saturday, October 12, 2019. Mary was a beautiful woman inside and out, with a heart of gold. She is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior and loved ones and family who she has dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Charles Ledbetter; daughters, Jimmie Jean Hunt, Peggy Jane Whitt; brothers, John (Colleen) Bowman, Bob Bowman and Bill Bowman; and her parents, Robert and Ollie Bowman.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Dean Ledbetter; son, Charles Emery Ledbetter, both of Winder; grandchildren, James Michael Hunt, Tami Jane (Jerry) Robledo; Joel Wayne (Melissa) Whitt, great granddaughters, Raven Marie Robledo, Meghan & Carley Whitt, sister, Jane (Jim) Rogers of Canton, NC; son-in-law, "Frankie Wayne Whitt, of Washington, GA, sisters-in-law, Judy (Bob) Bowman, Yvonne (Bill) Bowman, special loved ones, Eren, Achilles and Jeremiah Chapman and numerous nieces, nephews and other friends & relatives also survive.
Graveside services will be held at noon on Tuesday, October 15, at Sawnee View Gardens with Rev. Jerome McNeese officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
