Mary Catherine Gibson, age 25, of Cumming, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. Mary Catherine was a graduate of West Forsyth High School and attended the University of North Georgia. She was very academically gifted throughout her schooling. As a young girl, Mary Catherine traveled extensively all over the United States and the Caribbean, New York being her favorite shopping mecca. She loved and always wanted to be near the water no matter where it was, and was never scared or afraid to explore and jump right in. Mary Catherine later moved to Idaho, where she found her love for the mountain's scenery and hiking. She also enjoyed art and cooking. Her overall dream was to attend culinary school and one day own her very own bakery. Mary Catherine loved her family and her dog, Cleo. She was a loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, and friend to many.

Her memories will live on through her parents, Jan Gibson, and Roger Gibson; grandparents, Andy and Jane Deaton; great uncle and aunt, Dale and Lanette Pupp; uncles and aunts, David and Lynn Deaton, and Amy and Bob Spires; cousins, Emma Deaton and Jane Claire Spires; along with many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, at First Baptist Church of Cumming. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Forsyth County News

July 1, 2020



