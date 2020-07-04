Mary Culberhouse, age 83 of Cumming, died Sunday, June 28, 2020. Mary passed away in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by loved ones. Her memorial services were Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. for respects and visitation with formal service starting at 2 p.m., at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. The Rev. Chris Grindstead will officiated. As the surviving spouse of a veteran, interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery with family at a later time.
Mrs. Culberhouse was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Arnold Lyons and Mary Lyons (Leddingham). She was a homemaker for 40 years, until beginning her career in retail sales (Rich's/Macy's) where she worked for another 40 years, before retiring at age 80. Mary was a member of Greater Heights Baptist church, and attended regularly with lifelong friend, Martha Cronan.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William Culberhouse, her parents Arnold and Mary Lyons, and her sisters Nellie Fisher (Lyons) and Opal Mills (Lyons), and son-in-law Mark Voss.
Mary is survived by the following loved ones, her son, David and Alicia Wilson, her daughter, Karen Voss (Wilson), stepdaughters Debra and Phil Fortune (Culberhouse), and Patricia Hoffman (Culberhouse); grandchildren, Danielle Voss and Daniel Carr, granddaughter Meagan Voss, and her great-granddaughter Rosie Carr.
We welcome you to celebrate her life and love with us at the aforementioned time.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
