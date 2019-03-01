Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Mary L. "Sis" Thomas, age 70, of Cumming, died on Monday, February 25, 2019. Mary was born in Buford, GA, on June 5, 1948 to the late Floyd & Estella Peppers Seabolt. Mary attended North Gwinnett High School. She also worked various jobs thru her life, Cumming Nursing Home, Georgian and Art, Georgia Mental Health, Billy Seabolt Grading and in the poultry industry with her brother, Franklin. Mary was of the Holiness Faith. Mary touched many hearts in her lifetime. Her family and friends meant everything to her, she loved them all deeply. She may be walking with God, but she will always be in our hearts.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Danny Thomas; her brother, Franklin Seabolt; sister in law, Virdell Seabolt; brother-in-law, James Thomas; several special nieces, Shelia, Lori, Cindy; and a nephew, Jerome.She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Dana & Paul Cox, and Ronda Thomas Passmore all of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Amanda Thomas and Daniel Cox, both of Cumming, GA; loving dog, Jasper Thomas of Cumming, GA; brothers and sister-in-laws, Douglas and Linda Seabolt of Pendergrass, GA, Billy and Felicia Seabolt of Buford, GA, Jerry and Brenda Seabolt of Buford, GA, Buddy Seabolt of Cumming, GA, and Johnny Seabolt of Buford, GA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Donnie Wade of Pendergrass, GA; along with many loved nieces and nephews.The family would like to give a special thank you to Mary's neighbors and friends for all their support.The family will receive friends from 9 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Ingram Funeral Home, before the Memorial Services for Mrs. Thomas at 11 a.m. at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel in Cumming, GA, with Pastor Keith Blackwell and Pastor Donna Faye Seabolt Rice officiating.Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming , GA 30040
(770) 887-2388

210 Ingram Avenue

Cumming , GA 30040

