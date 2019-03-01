Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Ms. Mashburn was a 1943 graduate of Chestatee High School in Forsyth County and graduated from Young Harris College in 1945 where she studied teaching. After graduating, she taught school in Toomsboro, GA through 1996. After seeing a newspaper advertisement, Ms. Mashburn worked and trained at Roanoke Rapids Hospital, N.C., earning her Registered Nursing license in 1949. Later, she worked, as a nurse, at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, FL until 1951. In 1952 Ms. Mashburn joined the

After returning home to Cumming, Georgia, after her time in the U.S. Peace Corps, Ms. Mashburn took additional art classes at North Georgia College and State University. In 1996 she became a member of the Southern Highland Craft Guild. Ms. Mashburn developed a great talent for clay sculpture and was featured in various art exhibits across the state. She was most well known for her renditions of traditional southern culture circa 1800-1900's with figures performing a variety of activities including chopping wood, gathering eggs, or playing musical instruments.

Ms. Mashburn is survived by her sister in law, Gladys Hicks Mashburn; nephews, Michael Petree, Randall Petree, Mark Mashburn, and Paul Mashburn; niece, Dixie Petree; great nieces, Elizabeth Benson

Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, with a memorial service immediately following visitation. Burial will be after the memorial service at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Forsyth County.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Marcile Mashburn's name to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Cumming, GA.

Condolences may be made at

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Mary Marcile Mashburn, age 94, of Cumming, died on December 11, 2018. Born September 15, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Otis and Ruby Crowe Mashburn. She was baptized in 1940 at Beaver Ruin Baptist Church in Forsyth County. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Otis and Ruby Crowe Mashburn; sister and brother in law, Lillian Mashburn Petree and Ralph Petree; brother and sister in law, William (Billy) Mashburn and Drucilla Martin Mashburn; niece and nephew in law, Vicki Mashburn Benson and Jimmy Benson.Ms. Mashburn was a 1943 graduate of Chestatee High School in Forsyth County and graduated from Young Harris College in 1945 where she studied teaching. After graduating, she taught school in Toomsboro, GA through 1996. After seeing a newspaper advertisement, Ms. Mashburn worked and trained at Roanoke Rapids Hospital, N.C., earning her Registered Nursing license in 1949. Later, she worked, as a nurse, at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, FL until 1951. In 1952 Ms. Mashburn joined the U.S. Air Force , serving as a nurse. She was stationed at several bases stateside and served overseas in Korea, England, North Africa, France and Japan. After serving for 20 years, she retired in 1972 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. After retirement, Ms. Mashburn attended Gainesville College and later North Georgia College and State University where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Craft Design in June 1985. In September 1985 Ms. Mashburn joined the U.S. Peace Corps and went to live in Sierre Leone in West Africa, teaching others about sustainable farming and gardening techniques.After returning home to Cumming, Georgia, after her time in the U.S. Peace Corps, Ms. Mashburn took additional art classes at North Georgia College and State University. In 1996 she became a member of the Southern Highland Craft Guild. Ms. Mashburn developed a great talent for clay sculpture and was featured in various art exhibits across the state. She was most well known for her renditions of traditional southern culture circa 1800-1900's with figures performing a variety of activities including chopping wood, gathering eggs, or playing musical instruments.Ms. Mashburn is survived by her sister in law, Gladys Hicks Mashburn; nephews, Michael Petree, Randall Petree, Mark Mashburn, and Paul Mashburn; niece, Dixie Petree; great nieces, Elizabeth Benson Smith and Ashley Mashburn; step-nieces, Carolyn Satterfield and Sara Cagle; step great nephew, Cole Satterfield; and step great nieces, Chelsea and Madeline Cagle.Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, with a memorial service immediately following visitation. Burial will be after the memorial service at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Forsyth County.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Marcile Mashburn's name to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Cumming, GA.Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Ingram Funeral Home

210 Ingram Avenue

Cumming , GA 30040

(770) 887-2388 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Forsyth County News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Forsyth County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close