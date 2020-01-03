Mary Marie Green, 88, of Cumming, died on Dec. 29, 2019. Mrs. Green was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of Siloam Baptist Church and is preceded in death by a grandson, Jessie Green. Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Henry Green; sons, Donnie Green, Jeff (Lisa) Green, Greg Green and Doug Green; grandchildren, Allen Green, Justin Green, Nathan Green and Jessica Green; great grandchildren, Michael Green and Alaina Green. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2020, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Wehunt, Rev. Jeff Wehunt and Mr. Justin Green officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2-9 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
