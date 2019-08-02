Mary Nancy Bollati, age 94, of Suwanee, died on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Mrs. Bollati was a member of Saint Benedict's Catholic Church, Johns Creek. Mary was born and raised in Bronx, New York. She was an avid homemaker and an excellent cook, who never met a stranger. She was a devoted, active member of the Forsyth County senior group. There she enjoyed playing bingo and creating lasting smiles on all those she met. Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband John.
Mary is survived by her children, William Bollati of Greenwood Lake New York: daughters Joann Bollati Weiland of Suwanee, Carol Bollati Myers of Clayton, NC, Great grandchildren, John William Bollati, Tara Bollati Kitts, Ryan Weiland, Kyle Weiland, Billy Bollati; great-grandchildren, Dominick Bollati, Brayden and Paxton Kitts.
A Funeral service was held at Ingram funeral home in Cumming on Thursday, August 1.
Interment will take place at noon Tuesday, August 6, at the GA National Cemetery in Canton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Hospice Atlanta 5775 Glen Ridge Dr., Suite E200 Atlanta, GA 30328
Forsyth County News
