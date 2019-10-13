Mary Ruth Bettis died on Oct. 9, 2019. She was 90 years old having been born on Nov. 4, 1928. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Bettis and Capitola Bettis, her brothers, Horace Bettis and Charles Bettis, sisters, Allie Mae Bettis and Martha Bettis. She is survived by her sister Julia Bettis of Cumming, Georgia and a number of relatives. Mary Ruth Bettis was a remarkable seamstress who served a variety of customers both locally and in the Atlanta area. She was also active with the family farm which was operated by her parents and siblings. The farm specialized in beef and dairy cattle and at one time planted cotton and other crops. The family was well known for their self-sufficiency and enterprise which included sewing, barbering, blacksmithing, and farming. Mary Ruth Bettis was a longtime member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Carnes, Rev. Danny Orr, Rev. Larry Vaughan and Rev. Taylor Cole officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday and from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Oct. 13, 2019