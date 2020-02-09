Mary Ruth Bridgeman, age 93, died on Feb. 6, 2020, surrounded by her family at Chestnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab in Cumming. She was born on March 22, 1926, in Old Milton County, to the late John Amon and Sallie Mae Fox. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Bridgeman, and brother, R.D. Fox. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Travis Lee and Alecia Bridgeman; grandson, Edwin Lee (Andrea) Bridgeman, all of Cumming; and brother, John W. Fox of Union City; a number of nieces and nephews also survive. Ruth was a loving mother and grandmother, who loved life and lived it to the fullest. She worked at Lockheed during World War II, and the VA Hospital in pathology, where she learned to spell medical terms few could pronounce. After moving to Lake Lanier in 1967, Ruth went to work for Drs. Mashburn and Dunn at Cumming Medical Group for over twenty years. She also worked in the emergency room in the old Forsyth County Hospital. Both being civic minded, she and her husband, Roy, served as bailiffs in the Forsyth County Court System and were on the Forsyth County Emergency Squad. In 1992, she and Roy moved to Florida where she lived almost twenty years and became an award-winning shuffleboard player. After returning to Cumming, she joined Antioch Baptist Church, spent her days enjoying her family and friends, and listening to Gospel music. Everyone who met Ruth knew she was born to sparkle and shine. We want to thank the members of Antioch Baptist Church who loved her and visited her often. Also, we thank the caregivers at Chestnut Ridge who showed their love for her. Funeral services for Mrs. Bridgeman will be held at 3 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church in Cumming, with Rev. Alan Morris and Rev. Jamie Raper officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Sunday. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 9, 2020