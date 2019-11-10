Mary Ruth Smith Chumbler, age 91, a native of Forsyth County, died on Nov. 6, 2019. She was born in 1928, to the late William and Nellie Smith. Mary Ruth was a member of Coal Mountain Baptist Church in Cumming, GA. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Clement Chumbler; son, Carlos Chumbler; daughter, Rebecca Chumbler; 3 brothers, and 3 sisters. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Nancy Louise Daniel, and Kathy (Larry) Kennemore; brother and sister-in-law, Walter Hugh (Joyce) Smith; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Gladys Anglin, Clara Mae Wilbanks, and Doris Anderson; brother-in-law, Larry (Debbie) Chumbler; along with many other loving relatives and friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to the caring staff at the Cumming Senior Living and Agape Hospice. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 10, 2019