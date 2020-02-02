Mary S. Samaltanos, age 82, of Cumming, died on Jan. 31, 2020. Family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2020 McDonald and Son Funeral Home with a Trisagion Service at 5 p.m. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2020 at Saints Raphael, Nicholas and Irene Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will follow in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her name to Saints Raphael, Nicholas and Irene Greek Orthodox Church. Mrs. Samaltanos is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Elleni and Dimitris Tzortzis, of Cumming; Nina and Courtney Buik, of Chicago, Illinois; Alexia Mookas, of Atlanta; brother and sister-in-law Tony and Glenda Samaltanos, of Roswell; grandchildren Constantine Tzoztzis and his wife Rachel; Maria Guven and her husband Chris; Natalie and her Hayburn husband Ryan; George Sciouris: Stavros Mookas; Athena Mookas; great grandchildren Olive Tzortzis: Alessi Tzortzis; Eva Guven; Emanuel Guven; Leonidas Hayburn; Alexander Hayburn. Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory. 770-886-9899 www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Feb. 2, 2020