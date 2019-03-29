Mary Stanley McGriff, age 98, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and great grandmother, died on March 26, 2019. M.S. had a zest for life, a quick wit and a kind nature and was adored by her family and friends. A mother of two who was born in Albertville, AL on July 18, 1920, Granny understood the value of a dollar and the things that truly matter in life, especially family and friends.
She was a retired school teacher who attended Jacksonville State College, the University of Alabama and Auburn University. She made her home in Dutton, AL before moving to Cumming several years ago to be closer to her family. She was predeceased by, among many other family members and friends, her parents, Sara Eloise Bridges – who lived to 98 herself – and Dr. Robert Russell Bridges; her brother, Bubs; her husband, Jay; her daughter, Abigail; her Aunt Gail and Uncle Dee. She is survived by her son, John, his wife, Marolyn; her nephew, Dr. Russell Bridges, his partner, Dudley Cannada; her grandchildren, Lynn, Iris and John; her great grandchildren, Matt, Rob, Avery, Ben, Laney, Drew, Megan, Madelynn, Noah and J.P.; her grandchildren/great grandchildren in law, Larry, Marty, Liz and Jack, and too many friends to count.
She was a woman of strong faith and a devoted member of her church who always strove to live a life of consequence and quality. She will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of making her acquaintance and her loved ones look forward to being reunited with her in the hereafter.
Published in Forsyth County News on Mar. 29, 2019