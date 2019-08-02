Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Sue (Strahan) Gladden. View Sign Service Information Ingram Funeral Home 210 Ingram Avenue Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-887-2388 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Sue Strahan Gladden, age 97, died in Cumming, on July 30, 2019. She was born on January 6, 1922 to Ernest Knox and Mary Susan (Sue) Strahan in New Orleans, LA. and was the widow of Addley Hogan Gladden, III her beloved husband of 36 years, who passed away in 1982. Sue is survived by her daughter, Susan LaReine Gladden Atkins (Jerry) of Dahlonega, GA.; her two sons, David Addley (Kathleen) of Metairie, LA. and Philip Knox (Nancy) of Wallace, NC; four grandchildren, Georgia Cate Stitt (Jason Robert Brown), Emily Susan Stitt Jones (Gregg), Philip Jackson Gladden, Natalie Elise Gladden; and four great-grandchildren, Molly Cate Brown, Susannah Wilder Brown, Owen Clay Jones, and Blake Anderson Jones. She is also survived by her brother Ernest Knox Strahan, Jr. who resides in Jackson, MS.; seven nieces and nephews; and eleven grand-nieces and nephews. Mary Sue (later shortened to Sue) was Valedictorian of Eleanor McMain High School and graduated from Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans where she was a member of Phi Mu, the Student Government Association, and the Y.W.C.A. Cabinet. In her senior year she was President of the Honorary Senior Fraternity Alpha Sigma Sigma and was Vice-President of the Student Body. During WWII, while her fiancé Addley served in the US Army in the Pacific, Sue worked in the Federal Censorship Office in New Orleans and then taught kindergarten in Alexandria, VA. Shortly after Addley's return, Sue and Addley were married on March 9, 1946. They began their married life in New Orleans but later moved during Addley's career with the Gulf Oil Corp. Over the years their homes were in New Orleans, Mobile, Shreveport, Tupelo, Birmingham, Nashville, and Atlanta before retiring in Atlanta in 1979. In each of these cities, Sue made friendships that were cherished and maintained throughout the years. Her life was devoted to her family, her friends, and her church. She served as a deacon and then as an elder for many years in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). In Atlanta, from 1978 until her retirement in 1992, she worked in the bookstore of the Presbyterian Church in the United States (PCUS) and the Resource Center of the Presbytery of Greater Atlanta. Sue was presented an Honorary Life Membership in the Organization of Presbyterian Women by the Peachtree Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends, was an avid reader, and corresponded regularly with friends and relatives as she had a great love of receiving cards and letters in the mail. She often said, "You have to write them if you want to get them!" The family thanks the staff of the Gracemont Senior Living Center and Agape Hospice Care for the loving care they provided. A memorial service will be held at Gracemont in Cumming and a private graveside service will be held for her family at Garden of Memories in Metairie, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Peachtree Presbyterian Church Library, 3434 Roswell Rd., Atlanta, GA. 30305.

Forsyth County News

August 2, 2109

