Mary Sue Ouzts, of Cumming, died on April 29, 2019. Sue was born in Ninety Six, S.C. in 1920 and grew up in Greenwood, S.C. Sue was a true southern lady with talents in art and design. She was a fantastic cook and loving mother who loved to host her family and friends. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cumming. She was preceded in death by her husband, Capt. James Ouzts.
She is survived by her loving son, Capt. Jim Ouzts Jr. and wife Robbie Brawner Ouzts of Atlanta; two Grandchildren, Jon Ouzts of Atlanta, and Sherry Burkett of Hobe Sound, FL; and great grandchildren, Brooke Burkett and Jonathen Burkett.
A celebration of life for Mrs. Ouzts will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA, with Dr. Bob Jolly officiating. Interment will be held at Sawnee View Gardens.
Published in Forsyth County News on May 5, 2019