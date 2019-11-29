Maureen Dowd Wareham, of Cumming, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, November 25th. She was a dedicated educator and Guidance Counselor in Florida and Georgia for over 40 years. Her kindness, sense of humor, and generosity of spirit brought joy to everyone she met. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Patrice Wareham. She is survived by her son Sean (Amber) Wareham, her brother Stephen (Mary) Wareham and his children Stephen (Jenn), Michelle, Travis (Stephanie), Madison Hollister-Cooke, her brother Paul Wareham and his daughter Renee Wareham, and her brother Skip (Susan) Wareham. She is also survived by her great nieces and nephews, Molly, Sarah, Dean, and Aiden Witt. A viewing will be held at Ingram Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday and a funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Family Promise of Forsyth County. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 29, 2019