

Meredith Rae Shahpazian, age 37, died June 24, 2019.

Meredith was born and raised in Cumming. She is a graduate of North Forsyth High School and went on to graduate from Mount St. Mary's College in Emmitsburg, Maryland with a Bachelor's Degree in History.

Meredith moved back to Cumming in 2003. She was an avid reader and she enjoyed and excelled at crafting & jewelry making. She was a loyal friend, a wonderful person to everyone she met, and an incredible daughter and sister to Donna & Michael.

Meredith was a devoted supporter of the Forsyth Humane Society; therefore in lieu of flowers she requests that donations be made in her memory to the Forsyth Humane Society.

A celebration of Meredith's life will be held from 2-5 pm on Saturday, June 29th at the Shahpazian

home.

