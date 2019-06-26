Meredith R. Shahpazian (1981 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. May Gods words provide your..."
  • "My sincere condolences to the family for the loss of your..."
    - James Hawkins
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
Service Information
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA
30040
(770)-886-9899
Obituary
Send Flowers


Meredith Rae Shahpazian, age 37, died June 24, 2019.
Meredith was born and raised in Cumming. She is a graduate of North Forsyth High School and went on to graduate from Mount St. Mary's College in Emmitsburg, Maryland with a Bachelor's Degree in History.
Meredith moved back to Cumming in 2003. She was an avid reader and she enjoyed and excelled at crafting & jewelry making. She was a loyal friend, a wonderful person to everyone she met, and an incredible daughter and sister to Donna & Michael.
Meredith was a devoted supporter of the Forsyth Humane Society; therefore in lieu of flowers she requests that donations be made in her memory to the Forsyth Humane Society.
A celebration of Meredith's life will be held from 2-5 pm on Saturday, June 29th at the Shahpazian
home.
Published in Forsyth County News on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.