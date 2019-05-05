Michael Dennis Brookshire, age 59, of Cumming, GA, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Opal Brookshire; siblings, Billy Brookshire, Homer Brookshire, Timmy Brookshire, Bobby Brookshire and Roger Brookshire.
Michael is survived by his children, Steven (Annie) Robertson, April (Robert) Wende, Christy (Jeremy) Murphy; sister, Linda Fowler; 9 grandchildren and many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Samples and Rev. Harris Borum officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family received friends from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday.
