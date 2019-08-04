Michael Glynn Scarce, 60, of Cumming, died on Monday, July 29, 2019. Born August 22, 1958 in Jacksonville, Florida to Linwood R. Scarce and Lottie Fern Thomas. He graduated from ABAC in Tifton, Georgia. Michael was employed by USPS for many years. He was a scoutmaster for over twenty-five years and involved in the international scouting program. He was awarded the Silver Beaver award. He was an avid sports fan and loved collecting memorabilia.
Michael is survived by his loving wife Bonnie. He has a step son W. Marsh Pruett and step daughter Erica Donaldson (Russ). He had one granddaughter Ainsley Donaldson. Michael has a sister Charlotte Scarce and brothers, John (Pepper), Durden (Cheryl), and Kelly Durden. He has two nephews Logan and Cole.
Visitation will be from 12:30pm – 1:30pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Cumming, and remembrances will take place from 1:30pm- 2 pm. A memorial service will follow at 2 pm and reception will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Lottie Fern Durden World Scout Jamboree Fund. C/O BSA Troop 62 Cumming United Methodist PO Box 606- Cumming 30028
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
August 4, 2019
Published in Forsyth County News on Aug. 4, 2019