Michael Glynn Scarce

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
  • "A good man and a better friend. My condolences to Bonnie..."
    - Gary Porter
  • "A good guy with a kind heart. Rest in Peace. "
    - carme stone
  • "Mike was a generous, fun loving ,funny and kind man. He..."
    - Karen Potter Blanco
  • "So enjoyed our years working together at troop 62. My twin..."
    - Pierce Mobley
Service Information
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA
30040
(770)-886-9899
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michael Glynn Scarce, 60, of Cumming, died on Monday, July 29, 2019. Born August 22, 1958 in Jacksonville, Florida to Linwood R. Scarce and Lottie Fern Thomas. He graduated from ABAC in Tifton, Georgia. Michael was employed by USPS for many years. He was a scoutmaster for over twenty-five years and involved in the international scouting program. He was awarded the Silver Beaver award. He was an avid sports fan and loved collecting memorabilia.
Michael is survived by his loving wife Bonnie. He has a step son W. Marsh Pruett and step daughter Erica Donaldson (Russ). He had one granddaughter Ainsley Donaldson. Michael has a sister Charlotte Scarce and brothers, John (Pepper), Durden (Cheryl), and Kelly Durden. He has two nephews Logan and Cole.
Visitation will be from 12:30pm – 1:30pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Cumming, and remembrances will take place from 1:30pm- 2 pm. A memorial service will follow at 2 pm and reception will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Lottie Fern Durden World Scout Jamboree Fund. C/O BSA Troop 62 Cumming United Methodist PO Box 606- Cumming 30028
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.

Forsyth County News
August 4, 2019
Published in Forsyth County News on Aug. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.