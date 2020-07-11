Michael Rocco Luscre, age 84 of Cumming, died peacefully at his home on Monday, July 6, 2020, surrounded by his family and with his beloved West Highland White Terrier, Gus, lying by his side.
Michael was born in New Castle, Penn. He attended Bessemer High School and received his bachelor of science in commerce degree from Grove City College in 1957. While at Grove City Michael served in the Air Force ROTC rising to Cadet Colonel, Group Commander.
After graduation Michael joined the group sales department for Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, but was soon called for active duty for the U.S. Air Force in 1958. Michael rose to Captain serving at bases in the United States, Canada and the Arctic. One of his most memorable experiences occurred while serving as the Operations Duty Officer in 1960 when the USSR shot down an American U-2 spy plane in Soviet air space and captured its pilot. The several days diplomatic crisis gave Michael a lifelong memory of this historic event. Michael spent an additional three years on Active Reserve status.
Motivated to return to civilian status and pursue his business career, Michael left the USAF in 1961 to return to work for the Connecticut General Life Insurance Company. He climbed quickly in the company as an employee benefits consultant. Eventually Michael became Vice President of Alexander & Alexander in Atlanta.
Post retirement from his insurance career, Michael focused on his personal passion of ethics training, eventually launching Ethics Solutions, Inc. Those who knew Michael well knew that he was one of the most ethical persons you would ever meet. Michael also never met a stranger and his family often marveled at his ability to find connections between them and his wide network of friends and colleagues.
Michael was predeceased by his mother and father, Rocco and Rose Luscre, his brother, Natale Luscre and his sister, Mary Meyers. He leaves behind Deanna, his beloved wife of 38 years; his children, Michael Luscre (Kelly), Mark Luscre (Michelle), Scott Breithaupt (Juliana) and Annette Griffin (James Patrick); grandchildren Nicholas (Caitlin), Trey, Bryan (Heather), Stephen, Jeremy, Lauren (Matt), Emma, Mackenzie and Aidan; and great-grandchildren Isaac and Magnolia, all of whom were his reason for everything.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University at https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/support-winship/give/memorial-gifts.
A private funeral mass, with military honors will be held for the family at Good Shepard Catholic Church in Cumming.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Forsyth County News
July 11, 2020