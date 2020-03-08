Guest Book View Sign Service Information McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming 150 Sawnee Drive Cumming , GA 30040 (770)-886-9899 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:45 PM First Baptist Cumming , GA View Map Memorial service 4:00 PM in the sanctuary Send Flowers Obituary



In 1991, Michelle met Neil Flint at Dunwoody Baptist Church. After dating for four months, Neil proposed, and they were married on Aug. 15, 1992. Michelle and Neil's daughter, Lauren, was born in 1995, and they were both thrilled to be parents. Throughout the years, Michelle planned countless trips to her family's favorite vacation destination, Walt Disney World. Michelle's favorite character was Winnie the Pooh, and she loved spending time with family and friends in the most magical place on earth. Last year, Michelle celebrated her 20th work anniversary at Fiserv, where she had a deep impact on so many colleagues and friends. She was a mentor, a leader, and always was happy to share her strengths with others. She loved her work, and more importantly, she loved her Fiserv family. While Michelle had many interests and talents, the greatest of all was her family. Michelle was an incredible wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. Laughter and joy were never in short supply around Michelle, and she loved all of us in such a huge way. She taught us all to love each other fiercely and never take things too seriously. In 2018, Michelle was diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite how scared the rest of us were, she was determined to fight and win this battle. She was an absolute warrior for two years and she fought an amazing fight. Through her battle with cancer, God shaped us all into better people with more love and grace to give to the world. Even in the toughest of trials, Michelle leaned on her faith in the Lord to sustain her. She held onto His promises and knew that He would heal her and make her perfect and complete in Him. While we are devastated that she is no longer with us to share her joy, we rejoice that she is in her eternal home with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Michelle is survived by her husband Neil Flint; daughter Lauren Martin (spouse Andrew); parents Samuel and Beverly Mann, and siblings Elizabeth Duncan (spouse Eric) and Greg Mann (spouse Susanna); mother-in-law Sarah Lee Flint, and sisters-in-law Elizabeth Renfroe (spouse Beryl) and Susan Engle (spouse Kevin). She is also survived by her nieces and nephews; Michael Mann, Mackenzie Mann, Samuel Mann, Mary Renfroe, Jordan Engle, and Carson Engle. McDonald and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be held from 2-3:45 p.m. March 8, at First Baptist Cumming in the atrium, followed by a memorial service in the sanctuary at 4 p.m. Michelle will be laid to rest at Sawnee View Gardens following the memorial service.

Michelle was born in Atlanta, on Dec. 4, 1965. She spent her childhood years living in Atlanta, New Jersey, and southern California. Michelle graduated as salutatorian from Dunwoody High School and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Georgia. She loved her Georgia Bulldogs with great pride and enthusiasm, and we are quite sure that she will be cheering them on from the best seat of them all and screaming "Go Dawgs!" all season long.

