Michelle Leigh Smith, age 49, of Cumming, died on Oct. 19, 2019. Michelle was a lover of animals and nature. She is preceded in death by her father, Milton Lewis Smith, Jr.; grandparents, Voyd (Gib) and Gladys Gilbert and Lewis and Lois Smith. Survivors include her mother, Linda Gilbert Smith of Cumming; sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and Larry Waldrep; niece and nephew Ellie and Luke Waldrep all of Chattanooga, TN; aunt and uncle. John W. and Cheri Hendrix of Cumming; uncle, Mitchell Smith of Gadsden, AL; great aunt, Peggy Dover of Dahlonega and number of other relatives. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 26, at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Forsyth County at Forsythpets.org
Forsyth County News
October 23, 2019
