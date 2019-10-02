Milton Candler Emrey, Jr. "CanMan", age 44, died on Sept 26, 2019 after an extended illness. Candler graduated from Lakeview Academy and attended North Georgia University where he played basketball. He is survived by his parents, Dianne Blackburn Emrey and Milton Emrey, his two 'Beautiful Angel' daughters, Sidney Jane Emrey and Sarah Candler Emrey, sister and brother in-law Kelley (Emrey) and Steve Clark, numerous wonderful aunts and uncles and beloved cousins. He had worked in carpentry all over the world, but specifically loved working in the West Indies. Please join us in celebrating Candler's life on Oct 5th from 2-5pm outside (inside if inclement weather) the Skylake Clubhouse at 122 Sautee Trail, Sautee Nachoochee, GA 30571.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at www.crohnsandcolitisfoundation.org or 1.800.932.2423. Milton Candler Emrey, Jr.
https://online.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/site/SPageNavigator/Honor_Memorials?NONCE_TOKEN=A607F08A0614E6E0D4A1DD8187A2689C. crohnscolitisfoundation.org
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Oct. 2, 2019