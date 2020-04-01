Nancy Louise Daniel, age 72, of Cumming, died on March 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James C. & Mary R. Chumbler, brother, Carlos Chumbler & sister, Rebecca "Becky" Chumbler. She was a loving & caring mother who loved her family very much. She was a member of Coal Mountain Baptist Church. She is survived by son, Gary Daniel, of Cumming; granddaughter, Jessica (Josh) Wimberly, of Heinsville; grandson, Logan Daniel, of Cumming; two great grandchildren; sister & brother-in-law, Kathy & Larry Kennemore, of Cumming; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins & friends also survive. A private family funeral service was held on March 29. Interment followed in Sawnee View Gardens. Ingram Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on Apr. 1, 2020