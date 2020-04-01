Nancy Louise Daniel, age 72, of Cumming, passed away March 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James C. and Mary R. Chumbler; brother, Carlos Chumbler and sister, Rebecca "Becky" Chumbler. She was a loving and caring mother who loved her family very much. She was a member of Coal Mountain Baptist Church.
She is survived by son, Gary Daniel, of Cumming; granddaughter, Jessica (Josh) Wimberly, of Heinsville; grandson, Logan Daniel, of Cumming; two great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Larry Kennemore, of Cumming; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive.
A private family funeral service will be held Sunday, March 29. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens.
Ingram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
April 1, 2020
