Nancy Lynn Brown "Nan", age 67, died on Feb. 18, 2020, in Forsyth County, in the presence of her two daughters and son-in-law. After many months of battling cancer, she lived her last few days surrounded by family and friends. Her life will be celebrated at StonePoint Church, 215 Advantage Drive #200 Cumming, GA 30040 on Saturday, February 29th. Visitation will be from 12-1:30pm. A "Live Colorfully" Celebration of Life will follow from 1:30-3pm. Her one instruction is, "Don't Wear Black to My Funeral!" Nancy was born in January 1953 in Englewood, New Jersey to Kenneth Ludlow Brown and Dorothy Mildred Friedel. She enjoyed a career in banking and took great pride in her work ethic. She loved to network, was involved in local groups, and received several sales awards for the Northeast Region of Fidelity Bank. She had two daughters and loved to spoil her four grandkids. Youth mentoring and providing a home to foreign exchange students were just two more ways she served her community and church family. Nancy filled her days with laughter and wasn't afraid to turn a stranger into a friend. She had a heart full of faith and her joyful smile will be missed by many. Nancy is survived by her father, Kenneth Brown; her two brothers, Barry (Pam) Brown and Douglas Brown; her two daughters, Sasha Wuthrich and Christy (Karl) Jeffcoat-Furem; and her four grandkids, Will, Christian, Conrad, and Sophia. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the family at StonePoint Church at 215 Advantage Drive #200 Cumming, GA 30040. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at

