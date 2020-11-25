1/
Nancy Simmons
{ "" }
Mrs. Nancy Simmons 76, of Cumming, Georgia passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Ron Simmons of Cumming, Georgia, and her brother, John, Covington of Texas.
Visitation will be from 12:00pm - 1:00pm on Saturday, Nov. 28th, at McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will take place in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home following the visitation at 1:00pm.
The celebration of life service will be live streamed through our McDonald and Son Funeral Home Facebook page. This will start 10 minutes prior to the service. In order to view the service please go to our McDonald and Son Funeral Home Facebook page then like our page. Once you like our page you will receive a notification that the service is live. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.
Sign our online guestbook at www.forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 25, 2020

Published in Forsyth County News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
Funeral services provided by
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
