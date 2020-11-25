Mrs. Nancy Simmons 76, of Cumming, Georgia passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Ron Simmons of Cumming, Georgia, and her brother, John, Covington of Texas.
Visitation will be from 12:00pm - 1:00pm on Saturday, Nov. 28th, at McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will take place in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home following the visitation at 1:00pm.
The celebration of life service will be live streamed through our McDonald and Son Funeral Home Facebook page.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.
Forsyth County News
Nov. 25, 2020