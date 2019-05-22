Nellie Kate Shreve, age 73, of Cumming, died Friday, April 17, 2019. She loved to work and loved her grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Lilly Mae Caine; son, Billy Hugh Picklesimer; grandson, Joseph Picklesimer.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Shreve; children, Tammy (Phillip) Bailey, Angela Lung, Steven R. (Katie) Shreve, Jr; sisters and brothers, Anna Fay Holtzclaw, Charlie (Lilly Bell) Caine, Nancy Jackson, George (Sandra) Caine, Judy Gilbert, Gail (Emmett) Elmo; grandchildren, Daniel Picklesimer, Jason Picklesimer, Lynn Bailey, Chris Bailey, Ian Shreve, Alexander Shreve; and close friends, Charles Bobo and Mike Powell.
Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Monday, May 20th at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev's Terry Garrett and Eddie Cain officiating. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 pm until 9 pm at Ingram Funeral Home on Saturday, Sunday from 9 am until 9 pm and from 9 am Monday until hour of the service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
May 22, 2019
Published in Forsyth County News on May 22, 2019