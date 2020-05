Nellie Ruth Johns Carroll, age 95, of Cumming, died Monday, April 27, 2020. She attended the First Baptist Church of Cumming. Born on April 15, 1925, she was a native of Mobile, Ala. She lived in various cities in the United States and Europe as a supportive Army wife. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.She is preceded in death by her husband, James Carroll; son, Larry Carroll; daughter-in-law, Janis Carroll; parents, Noah and Nellie Johns; brothers, Noah and Calvin Johns; and sisters, Betty Mills and Lulan Johns.Survivors include son, Jim Carroll; daughter-in-law Nancy Carroll; brother, Winston (Reba) Johns; sister, Anne Craig; grandchildren, Randy (Linda) Carroll, John (Kathy) Carroll, Alicia (Bryan) Hamrick, Katie (Barry) Garmon; great-grandchildren Heath Scharnhorst, Emily (Tristan) McDowell, Caroline Garmon, Morgan Carroll, Matt Hamrick, Elizabeth Garmon, Natalie Garmon, James Carroll and Will Carroll; and other loving relatives.A private graveside service officiated by the Rev. Craig Richard will be held Friday, May 1, at Sawnee View Gardens.Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.