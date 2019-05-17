Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nolan Gee. View Sign Service Information Bearden Funeral Home 334 Highway 53 East Dawsonville , GA 30534 (706)-265-3159 Memorial service 11:00 AM Bethel Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



Born May 21, 1952, Mr. Gee had been a resident of Dahlonega for the past 30 years. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Forsyth County and worked with the City of Cumming Water Department as a Waste Water Operator Class 1 for the past 15 years. A loving and devoted husband, son, father, brother and grandfather, Nolan had thoroughly enjoyed operating a booth at Dixie 400 Flea Market for the past 20 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Wiley Gee, and step-father, Bob Wilkerson.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Virginia Gee of Dahlonega; mother, Mildred Wilkerson of Cumming; sons and daughters in law, James and Marlene Gee of Dawsonville, Jack and Halley Gee of Dahlonega; sister and brother in law, Judy and Emory Jones of Cleveland; brothers and sisters in law, Eddie and Peggy Gee, Rodney Gee, Aaron and Janice Gee, all of Cumming; grandchildren, Jesse Gee, Max Gee, Allison Gee; close nephew, Michael and Melissa Gee of Dawsonville; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday, May 24, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church in Forsyth County. Rev. Nathan Martin and Rev. Greg Rawlins will officiate.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Vesta Orr, 8165 Bethel Road, Gainesville, GA 30506.

Condolences may be expressed at

Bearden Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

