Nolan Gerald Ingram, 73, of Alpharetta, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 27, 2020.
As a lifelong resident of Alpharetta, he was a graduate of Milton High School (1967); Pickens Technical School (1980); and North Carolina College of Theology (associate and bachelor in Biblical studies, 2008-09). As a Navy Seabee, he proudly served on active duty and was a Vietnam veteran.
He owned and operated Nolan Ingram Septic Tank Service for over 34 years, serving the North Fulton, Forsyth and Gwinnett County communities. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. An ordained bishop in the Church of God, he ministered in various nursing homes; radio broadcasts; pioneered the Fairmount Worship Center (2001); and, most recently, led a weekly bread ministry and Bible study at his home church, the Christ Culture Center in Cumming.
He is survived by his wife, Ila Lee Ingram of Alpharetta; son and daughter-in-law, U.S. Army Chaplain (MAJ) Scott and Leigh Ingram, stationed at Fort Drum, N.Y.; sister, Delores Boyer (David) of Braselton and brother, Deryl Ingram (Pat) of Dawsonville; sister-in-law, Emma Winfrey of Cleveland; and a many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Christ Culture Center in Cumming, from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, May 31, directly followed with a Celebration of Life service. Internment is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, at Georgia National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is limited to family only.
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
