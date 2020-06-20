Ola Miller Bowen, 94, of Alpharetta, formerly of Roswell, passed into the arms of Jesus on June 14. Most of her life she was a homemaker, but during World War II, she worked for Bell Aircraft (Lockheed), as a "Rosie the Riveter" and later at Rich's Lenox Square.
She was a gentle, kind mother and grandmother. She dearly loved all of her family! Her interests included gardening, cooking, crocheting, sewing, crafting and painting in watercolor and acrylic mediums.
Ola was preceded in death by her husband, Wedrell Bowen; her beloved grandson, Travis Bowen; her parents, Willie and Rebecca Miller; two sisters, Ella Lunsford and Mary Grizzle, four brothers, Thomas Miller, Henry Miller and little brothers, infant JD Miller and young TJ Miller.
Ola is survived by her six children, sons Ken Bowen, Stan (Debbie) Bowen; four daughters, Yolanda (Bob) Pound, Deborah (Craig) Harple, Terena (Clive) Stone, and Rhonda (Rob) Parrott. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and two sisters-in-law.
There will be a private family graveside service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
