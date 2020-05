Ozzie E. Reid, age 87, of Cumming, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Ozzie was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Juas Reid; her son, Charles Allen Reid.She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Danny (Joyce) Reid, Johnny (Teresa) Reid, Darryl Reid; grandchildren, Melinda (Jim) Harrington, Bradley Majors; great-grandchildren, Heather and Hunter Harrington; brother and sister-in-law, Billy (Jane) Majors; brother-in-law, Loy Reid; several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 16, in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming.The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com. Forsyth County NewsMay 16, 2020