Ozzie E. Reid, age 87, of Cumming, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Ozzie was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Juas Reid; her son, Charles Allen Reid.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Danny (Joyce) Reid, Johnny (Teresa) Reid, Darryl Reid; grandchildren, Melinda (Jim) Harrington, Bradley Majors; great-grandchildren, Heather and Hunter Harrington; brother and sister-in-law, Billy (Jane) Majors; brother-in-law, Loy Reid; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 16, in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
May 16, 2020
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Danny (Joyce) Reid, Johnny (Teresa) Reid, Darryl Reid; grandchildren, Melinda (Jim) Harrington, Bradley Majors; great-grandchildren, Heather and Hunter Harrington; brother and sister-in-law, Billy (Jane) Majors; brother-in-law, Loy Reid; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 16, in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
May 16, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from May 16 to May 18, 2020.