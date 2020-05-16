Ozzie E. Reid
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ozzie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ozzie E. Reid, age 87, of Cumming, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Ozzie was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Juas Reid; her son, Charles Allen Reid.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Danny (Joyce) Reid, Johnny (Teresa) Reid, Darryl Reid; grandchildren, Melinda (Jim) Harrington, Bradley Majors; great-grandchildren, Heather and Hunter Harrington; brother and sister-in-law, Billy (Jane) Majors; brother-in-law, Loy Reid; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 16, in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sign our online guestbook at forsythnews.com.
Forsyth County News
May 16, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Forsyth County News from May 16 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Visitation
09:00 - 02:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved