Patricia Dawn Millican, age 66, of Cumming, GA, died on Monday, May 27, 2019. Patricia was born in 1952, to the late Basil and Phyllis Millican. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Bingham, and sister, Lynda Millican.
She is survived by her children, Darryl and Stacey Strayhorn of Dawsonville, GA, and Greg and Shelley Strayhorn of Cumming, GA; brother, Tom Millican of Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren, Madison Strayhorn, Britney Strayhorn, Elyssa Strayhorn, Autumn McAllister, and Michael McAllister; several nieces and nephews; along with many other loving relatives and friends,
Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA, with Pastor Jesse Chism and Rev. Carlton Coker officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 – 9 p.m. on Friday, and from 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Saturday.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Forsyth County News on May 31, 2019